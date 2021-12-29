VCU announces booster shot requirement for students, staff

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University announced that all students, faculty and staff must have their booster shot by Feb. 1 in order to continue being considered fully vaccinated.

VCU began requiring full vaccination for all students either living, attending classes or working on campus on July 15, 2020. Now everyone must also get their booster shot to fulfill university requirements.

The VCU campus community has until Feb. 1 to notify the university that they have received their initial vaccine shot or shots, and their booster shot if they are eligible.

If people are not yet eligible for their shot they will have until 30 days after they become eligible to get the shot and report it to VCU.

