Urban One announces plans for $517 million casino development in Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins, representatives from Virginia Union University and other community leaders gathered Tuesday to announce plans for a $517 million gaming, dining and entertainment venue in Richmond’s southside.

Standing at the site of the proposed ONE Casino and Resort at 2001 Walmsley Boulevard in Richmond, Liggins outlined a plan for the first black-owned casino and resort in the United States.

“We stand ready to work with the city. Our proposal can’t be matched,” Liggins said.





Renderings of the proposed Urban One casino and resort on Walmsley Blvd. in Richmond (Photos: ONE Casino & Resort)

The proposal was submitted to Richmond city council on Feb. 22, which was the city’s deadline for qualifications and proposal. If approved by city council, a referendum would be on the ballot for voters in November to green light the project.

Plans include a luxury hotel with 150 rooms, state of the art 3,000-seat theater with 200 shows annually with a partnership through Live Nation, a television production studio, and partnerships with VUU, the Black History and Culture Museum and black-owned Richmond restaurants like Perch, Mama J’s, Southern Kitchen, Stella’s, EAT Restaurant Partners and Richmond Restaurant Group offerings..

The development would create 1,500 jobs with an average income of $45,000 and bring in more than $47 million in tax revenues annually.

“I am thrilled to be part of this project that is bringing a diverse group of investors together and will result in a premier destination displaying all the amazing things Richmond and Virginia have to offer,” said Johnny Newman, a Richmond basketball legend and minority investor in the development.

90,000 square feet of gaming space, with 100 gaming tables including black jack, craps, roulette and poker, 1,800 slot machines 12 bars and restaurants would comprise the resort and casino space.

Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, which owns properties like Colonial Downs, and Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums, would oversee casino gaming on the property.

Urban One would also make Richmond a production hub, committing $50 million towards the establishment of original programming across the company’s broadcast, radio and digital properties.

If the proposal is approved, Urban One would purchase land from Altria, and the development would neighbor the Phillip Morris headquarters and be visible from Interstate 95.

Urban One joins Bally’s Corporation, Cordish Companies, and the Pamunkey Indian Tribe in vying to build casino resorts in the city of Richmond.

To learn more about the Urban One development, head to onecasinoresort.com.