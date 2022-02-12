UPDATE: Devastating Richmond elementary school fire still smoldering 10 hours later

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)— Firefighters at Fox Elementary said that there are still a couple “hotspots” they are working to put out Saturday morning after the school went up in flames late Friday night. Drone footage taken at the scene this morning shows the destruction.

Richmond Public Schools held a press conference at 10 a.m. with Superintendent Kamras, Mayor Levar Stoney, Fox Principal Daniela Jacobs, and Richmond City Fire Chief Angel Montoya to discuss more details on the incident and “next steps for the Fox community.”

This morning, 8News viewers found words of encouragement written in colorful chalk on the sidewalk by the school using the hashtag #FOXLOVENOTES. As of 9:30 a.m., fire crews remain on scene putting water on the school’s smoldering remains.

Words of encouragement in chalk on sidewalk outside of Fox Elementary (Photo Courtesy of Andre Mollineau)

The Richmond Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2300 Hanover Avenue around 10:35 p.m. Friday, where they encountered the school engulfed in heavy smoke, and flames coming from the top floor above the main entrance. RFD said the fire quickly spread across the top of the building.

Richmond Schools Superintendent, Jason Kamras, alerted the community of the fire by tweeting, “I’m heartbroken to share that Fox ES is on fire. I’m on site with Principal Jacobs. RFD is doing their very best to contain it. I’ll share more information once I have it. Please keep the Fox community in your prayers tonight.”

Fire at Fox Elementary (Photo Courtesy of Tyler Thrasher)

By 11:09 the roof began to collapse, so crews were evacuated from the inside of the building and redirected to focus efforts on extinguishing from the outside. At 1:21 a.m. firefighters were still trying to get the fire under control. Firefighters used long ladders on the trucks to combat the flames from above.

A crowd gathered outside of the school to witness the building’s destruction. Parents of children who attend the school reacted on social media, with Virginia Senator Jennifer McClellan tweeting, “As a Fox Elementary parent, I am dreading telling my kids the news of the fire when they wake up. Please hold the Fox family in your prayers. The kids, parents, teachers, and staff have been through a lot in the last 2 years, but the love we have for one another is strong.”

RFD said nobody was hurt in the fire, and is investigating the cause of the blaze.

The fire was marked under control over four hours later, at 2:44 a.m.

