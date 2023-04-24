TSA officer Allen hands a defibrillator to police to use on a pilot whose heart stopped. (TSA photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Two TSA officers saved a pilot’s life at Richmond International Airport.

According to a press release, TSA officer Nigel Allen and Lead TSA officer Trenard Collier were working when they saw an airplane pilot suddenly collapse. Both Allen and Collier ran to help the pilot, who was suffering from a cardiac arrest.

After calling for assistance, Allen began performing first aid.

First responders arrived and performed CPR, during which the pilot’s heart stopped beating, which meant the pilot would need a medical intervention. Allen ran to retrieve the automated external defibrillator.

As first responders continued providing medical attention, both Allen and Collier cleared the area to give police and firefighters the room to attend to the pilot.

“Officer Allen’s actions displayed conspicuous initiative, capability, and above and beyond service to the community he serves,” said TSA Federal Security Director Robin “Chuck” Burke. “His actions clearly contributed to saving the pilot’s life. The RIC Airport Police Department and stakeholders at RIC commended Officer Allen for his quick response in being the first to administer initial first aid.”

TSA says the pilot is recovering and that their family has expressed deep appreciation for Allen’s help.