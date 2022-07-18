RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is offering a $1,000 bonus to new officers seeking to work at Richmond International Airport.

TSA officials will be setting up a recruitment table at the Mechanicsville Public Library on July 26 for the hiring event in search for security officers to work at Richmond International Airport.

The recruitment table will be staffed from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the library, which is located at 7461 Sherwood Crossing Place, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. The recruitment table will be providing information for applicants seeking to learn more about what it is like to work as a TSA officer. Interested applicants can also complete a job application on-site.

There are currently openings for both full- and part-time positions with a starting salary of $17.55 per hour. TSA offers new employees opportunities for pay increases after six months.



TSA is currently offering a $1,000 hiring bonus to individuals who become TSA officers at Richmond. New hires will receive $500 upon starting and another $500 at their one-year anniversary.

Applicants do not need previous experience working in security or law enforcement fields. New hires will receive extensive training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and they are paid while undergoing training.

Benefits of working at TSA include paid training, annual and sick leave and strong health care plans.

To view open positions for TSA officers around the country, CLICK HERE.