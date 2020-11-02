TSA catches 17th gun this year at Richmond International Airport

This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport on Nov. 1. (Photo: TSA)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Transportation Security Administration said they officers caught the 17th gun of the year at a Richmond International Airport security checkpoint on Sunday.

The TSA said this exceeds the number of guns found in 2019, even with two months left in the year and 60% fewer travelers since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The man, from Toana, Va., was caught with a .45 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets — on in the chamber and six loose in his carry-on. Airport police said they alerted by TSA and responded to the checkpoint, confiscating the gun and citing the man on weapons charges.

“Let’s be perfectly clear,” said Chuck Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Richmond International Airport. “Under no circumstances may travelers carry their firearms onto an airplane in a carry-on bag and this includes anyone with a concealed carry permit. If you want to travel with your gun, it needs to be unloaded, locked in a hard-sided case and declared with your airline. The airline will ensure that the firearm is transported in the belly of the aircraft with the other checked baggage so that nobody has access to it during the flight.”

TSA said it reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns with them at a checkpoint — the penalty for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint can be anywhere from $4,100 to $13,669.

For details on how to properly travel with a firearm, visit the TSA’s website.

