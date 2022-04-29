RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A train derailed in Richmond Friday afternoon.

The derailment occurred at the CSX rail line near the Scotts Addition area, near Arthur Ashe Boulevard.







The train ran off the rails around 5 p.m. Onlookers were photographed at the scene checking out the damage inflicted to one of the train cars, crushed halfway under the bridge, while the car directly underneath the bridge is turned over on its side.





This incident follows a series of Richmond derailments within a year:

Richmond Fire said no injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.