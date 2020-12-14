Tony Pham, acting ICE director, stepping down at the end of the year

(WRIC) — Tony Pham, the acting director of the U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement, will step down at the end of the year after assuming the post in August.

Pham, who unsuccessfully ran for Henrico County commonwealth’s attorney in 2015, thanked the Trump administration for appointing him as acting ICE director, calling it “the single highest honor” of his career,” but cited a desire to be closer to his family in Virginia in a statement announcing his decision.

“I am grateful for the Trump Administration for providing me the single highest honor of my career in serving my adopted country as both the Principal Legal Advisor and the Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Director at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” Pham wrote in a statement sent to 8News.

“Leading a law enforcement agency with such a committed workforce has been the honor of a lifetime. I have gotten to meet with many extraordinary employees across the United States. I will continue to be that tireless advocate for the hard working men and women at ICE. However, at the end of the year, I will be returning home to Richmond, VA to be closer to my family.”