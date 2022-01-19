Tech dies after falling down Dillard’s escalator in Richmond

The incident happened around 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — A man has died following a Wednesday morning incident at a Dillard’s in Richmond.

According to Richmond officials, the maintenance tech was working on the escalator at the Dillard’s store at Stony Point Fashion Park when he fell down the shaft. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the man unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Richmond’s technical rescue team is on the scene working to learn more and recover the body.

Virginia’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.