‘Team Tommie’ license plates will be available by February

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Team Tommie license plates will be available in February.

The Richmond Animal Care and Control center announced the update over the weekend. Officials say that the DMV is currently scheduled to begin processing the preorder applications on January 21 which will make the plates available to customers by the first or second week of February.

“I know it feels like forever but thank you for your patience and get excited!,” said RACC on social media to community members who had been eagerly waiting for the plates.

Tommie is the pit bull that was tied to a pole and intentionally set on fire in a Richmond park in February of 2019. RACC cared for the dog until he died several days later.

RACC raised thousands of dollars in his honor and the General Assembly even passed “Tommie’s Law” making animal cruelty a felony. Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill authorizing the new license plate back in march.

Each plate will cost $35, with $15 going towards the Tommie Fund, an endowment that helps support the cost of emergency medical care for animals shelters across Virginia.

To learn more about the Tommie Fund, or the work of the RACC, click here.