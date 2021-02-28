Suspect in Saturday’s fatal hit-and-run of Henrico officer arrested

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 30-year-old man has been arrested linked to the hit-and-run of a Henrico County Police officer.

In a press release Sunday afternoon, the Henrico County Police Department (HPD) said they arrested Justin Thomas Regensburg,30, of Chesterfield County without incident, in King William County.

Regensburg has been transported to the Henrico County jail where he is being held without bond. He has been charged with felony hit-and-run of an occupied vehicle as well as felony hit-and-run of a pedestrian.

HPD Public Information Officer, Matthew Pecka said this is a “tragic” situation for everyone involved and that detectives will work with the State’s Medical Examiner’s Office and the Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

“I would be remiss if I did not extend thanks to our community members and area law enforcement

for their support. King William Sheriff’s Office, Chesterfield County Police, Virginia State Police,

Richmond City Police, New Kent County Sheriff’s Office, and Louisa County Sheriff’s Office all

provided resources that led to the successful arrest,” said Pecka. “On behalf of the entire Henrico County family, thank you for the calls, emails, and social media posts.”

Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash at Greenwood and Winfrey Road just after 11 a.m. on Feb. 27. They said the pedestrian struck was a man, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Donald L. Lambert, Jr., a 33-year veteran of Henrico Police and former Captain of the Division’s Special Operations Group was identified later that evening as the victim.

At a press conference Sunday afternoon, HPD Chief of Police Eric. D. English spoke about how important Lambert was to the community and the department.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.