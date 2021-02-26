Stoney announces six locations for the Richmond Resort Casino project

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Stoney administration has announced six responders and sites for the Richmond Resort Casino project.

The city published its community engagement plan for the project on its website. They will hold a virtual meeting on March 9 focusing on evaluating the proposals amongst other topics.

In order to have been able to turn in a proposal, you had to submit a one-page summary of the project, all six are on the city’s website. Residents’ feedback is encouraged.

“Receiving six proposals demonstrates that the city remains an attractive place for investment,” said Mayor Levar Stoney. “We are committed to a complete and competitive evaluation and selection process, so that Richmonders will have the best project possible to consider when voting on November 2nd.”

The Stoney Administration will recommend a preferred operator and site to Richmond City Council for approval ahead of the planned November 2021 voter referendum.

The six responders and locations are: