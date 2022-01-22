State officials warn farmers and hunters to look out for bird flu infections

Even a single case of bird flu causes alarm in the poultry industry, which was devastated by a large outbreak in 2015 that led to the killing of millions of chickens and turkeys. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Swelling of the head, difficulty breathing, diarrhea – and decreased egg production.

Those are the signs the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) are warning farmers to be on the lookout for in their flocks as they monitor an outbreak of avian influenza among wild waterfowl in the Carolinas.

“All poultry owners should take practical biosecurity measures to protect their birds from Avian Influenza,” said Dr. Charlie Broaddus, State Veterinarian. “Biosecurity measures include preventing exposure of poultry to areas where wild birds are present, and being vigilant about not bringing infectious materials from wild birds into contact with poultry.”

VDACS said the risk posed to humans was low, as there has never been a case of this strain reported among humans in the United States. However, this strain has not been detected in birds in the U.S. since 2016, so they advise farmers and hunters to take precautions.

They warn that birds may not show obvious signs of sickness, so hunters should wear gloves while dressing birds, and do so in the open air. More guidance on protective measures can be found online.

And of course, all poultry and eggs should reach an internal temperature of at least 165 degrees before they’re eaten.