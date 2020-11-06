SNAP emergency allotments will continue in November

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program announced Thursday that it will release emergency allotments of benefits again in November. The benefits will become available on Nov. 16.

These extra allotments will only be given to eligible households who are not already receiving the maximum allotment as part of their regular monthly benefit. The emergency allotments will raise each household’s monthly allotment to the maximum allowable based on household size.

These benefits will be consistent with allotments given since March. They will be automatically updated to recipients’ Electronics Benefits Transfer cards.

Latest Posts: