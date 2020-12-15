Sister of man killed by police in Richmond blasts ‘ineffective’ law signed by governor Tuesday

FILE – In this June 2, 2018, file photo, marchers for Marcus-David Peters shout as they head to Richmond Police Headquarters from VCU’s Siegel Center in Richmond, Va. Around the U.S., protesters have been calling for prosecutors to take a second look at police killings of Black people, including Peters. Peters was shot May 14 by a Richmond police officer after a confrontation on Interstate 95. (Daniel Sangjib Min/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The sister of a Black man killed by Richmond police in 2018 blasted state lawmakers and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday for what she called a “watered down, ineffective” law that will dispatch mental health providers alongside police to help stabilize people in crisis situations.

Princess Blanding’s remarks came during a ceremonial signing by Northam of a new law named after Marcus-David Peters. The 24-year-old high school biology teacher was fatally shot by a police officer after he ran onto the interstate in Richmond, naked and unarmed, while experiencing a mental health crisis.

The officer shot Peters after he charged at him while threatening to kill him.

Just before the confrontation, Peters had hit some other cars with his vehicle. He then ran onto Interstate 95 and into traffic. The officer pointed his stun gun at Peters, who then threatened to kill the officer. The officer used his stun gun on Peters, which seems to be ineffective, then shot Peters.

Richmond’s top prosecutor said they would not reopen the investigation into the death of Peters in November 2020, concluding that the officer’s decision to use lethal force was justified.

Blanding, Peters’ sister, has lobbied for a law that would give mental health professionals more control when police respond to a person who is in crisis.

However, according to the Associated Press, she said the law passed by the General Assembly and signed by Northam doesn’t go far enough and is not what she envisioned. She said previously that she believes the law should have included language that police should only be allowed to use nonlethal methods of restraint on people in crisis.

“Please take a moment to pat yourselves on the back for doing exactly what this racist, corrupt system … expected you all to do, make the Marcus Alert bill a watered-down, ineffective bill that will continue to ensure that having a mental health crisis results in a death sentence,” she said, as Northam and the three main sponsors of the legislation stood nearby.

The ceremonial signing of the legislation Tuesday was also attended by other members of Peters’ family and Oscar Ubrina, whose 15-year-old son Ruben was fatally shot by law enforcement in 2017.

Northam said afterward that he sees the legislation as a “first step” that can later be strengthened, the Associated Press reports..

“I certainly understand her position. She’s advocating for a loved one that she lost,” Northam said.