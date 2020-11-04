Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia defeats Republican Daniel Gade, wins third term

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) has defeated Republican challenger Daniel Gade and will have a third term in the U.S. Senate, according to the Associated Press.

A victory for Warner, a former Virginia governor who serves as vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, extends Republicans’ losing streak in statewide races, which has lasted over a decade.

Gade, a professor at American University and a retired Army lieutenant colonel who had his leg amputated after being wounded in Iraq, faced an array of challenges in the race against the senator.

According to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project, Warner’s campaign raised over $13 million, a significant difference between the nearly $4 million Gade took in during the race.

Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond) said she has known Mark Warner for nearly 30 years and that Virginians are lucky that he was re-elected, “This election was a referendum on Mark Warner’s leadership in the U.S. Senate – and Virginians responded with resounding approval. During a difficult time in the U.S. Senate, Mark Warner has rolled up his sleeves and tackled the most important issues facing Virginians: from protecting health care coverage for 740,000 Virginians under the Affordable Care Act. to tackling the unique challenges facing the future of our economy, to restoring funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. And, Mark has protected all Americans’ security through his thoughtful leadership as vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee.”

Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe tweeted his congratulations.

💥💥 Congrats to my friend @MarkWarner. Whether stopping foreign attacks on our elections or standing up for health care, we’re so grateful to know Mark will be fighting for Virginia for 6 more years. https://t.co/xfnK3ORfmh pic.twitter.com/hcWo5PxYme — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) November 4, 2020

