Search underway at Glacier National Park for missing Richmond woman

The Glacier National Park is seeking the public’s help in locating Jennifer (Jenn) Coleman. (Photos: Glacier National Park)

MISSOULA, Mont. (WRIC) — The Glacier National Park Police in Montana are searching for a missing Richmond woman who was last seen hiking earlier this week.

Park officials said Jennifer “Jenn” Coleman is 34 years old and was seen hiking on Logan Pass on Aug. 30 or Aug. 31. Coleman is 5’6” with blonde, shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

According to a Facebook post by The AWARE Foundation, Coleman was last heard from via text message on Aug. 30 around 11:57 a.m. Coleman was on vacation and was set to pick up her dogs from a boarding facility the following day, but she never showed up to get them.

The foundation said a welfare check was done at her campsite by the local sheriff’s office where they discovered her belongings. Her vehicle was also found in the parking lot for the Highline Trail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Glacier National Park tip line at 406-888-7077.