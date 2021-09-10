Search for 134-year-old time capsule under former Lee statue ends, new one to be installed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The search for a 134-year-old time capsule believed to be buried in the pedestal of the former Robert E. Lee Monument has ended.

State officials were set to remove the 1887 time capsule on Thursday after the Lee statue was taken down. But after removing large, heavy stones, crews were unable to find it.

Crews are now working to reassemble the corner of the pedestal that was taken off yesterday to search for the capsule.

The installation could take all day and the time capsule will be the last item installed. The new time capsule includes items that reflect the pandemic and protests for racial justice.

Those items include the photo of a Black ballerina taken by local photographer Marcus Ingram in front of the monument, Kente cloth worn at the 400th commemoration of 1619, “Stop Asian Hate” fliers, LGBTQ pride pins, an ERA sash and an expired vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The full list of items is available here.

The new capsule was placed into a piece of the monument at the circle on Thursday but has not been placed or sealed yet.