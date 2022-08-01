RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Students at Richmond Public Schools are going back to school in a matter of weeks, but there’s still a teacher shortage the division is dealing with.

RPS is still down more than 160 teachers as of Friday, July 29.

The school board is meeting tonight at River City Middle School to discuss the staff and teacher vacancies, among other topics.

River City Middle School looks to have the most open teacher positions according to RPS records. As of Friday, the school still needs 20 teachers.

RPS is hoping some of the new recruitment incentives they’ve started will help the shortage. The division offered a $3,000 teacher retention bonus in May and now offering another $1,000 this fall.

RPS is also offering $6,000 to teachers for relocating and $4,000 to teachers if they fill a critical shortage area.

The division still needs 50 food service assistants, 13 custodians, and six nurses, among other staff members.

The board will also give an update on William Fox Elementary tonight. According to RPS, they’ve started removing debris from the auditorium area and they’ll start on the second-floor classroom wing soon.

RPS has selected and negotiated with Quinn Evans Architects and the board’s agenda said RPS shouldn’t have to pay Quinn Evans more than $1.9 million to design Fox’s rebuild.