Richmond Police charge woman suspected of sharing officer’s personal information online

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has arrested a Richmond woman suspected of sharing names, addresses and photos of three RPD officers.

According to RPD, 36-year-old Michele Moffatt was charged last week with three felony counts of use of a person’s identity with the intent to coerce, intimidate or harass. These actions are commonly referred to as doxxing.

Moffatt was indicted by a Grand Jury earlier this month and arraigned on Monday. Knowingly publishing an officer’s personal information is a class 6 felony and could include jail time if someone is convicted

Sources say the charges stem from the civil unrest in Richmond last summer. Doxxing became a concern over the summer nationally as police and protestors were locked in tense standoffs across the country.

These violations occurred on or around Aug. 17, 2020. Police suspect that Moffatt shared information about several RPD officers — including a lieutenant– such as photos from their social media accounts, names and addresses.

Moffatt has been released from custody on a $1,000 bail. An 8News crew went to her home for comment but she declined to speak with a reporter.

Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin says her office doesn’t comment on pending cases.

Police ask that any additional information be reported to (804) 646-0200.