Richmond man wanted for murdering father of five, family pleading for arrest

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The search continues for a Richmond man wanted in connection to a June murder that killed a father of five. The victim’s family is now speaking out in hopes that it will lead to an arrest.

Tod’quan Jones is wanted for murder as well as firearm and court violations. The 20-year-old has been on the run for nearly two months. Richmond Police said the suspect may have been spotted twice, right after the crime, but nothing since and they need the public’s help.

Authorities have multiple warrants out for Jones’ arrest in connection to the death of Keyron Haskins.

On Wednesday, Haskins’ grandmother and mother stood side-by-side in front of Richmond Police Headquarters clutching a family photo pleading for information.

“It’s not fair for him to be out there and my grandson’s not here,” cried Patricia Lewis, Haskins’ grandmother. “So please, please call the police department if you have any information on where this young man is at.”

A desperate plea from a mourning grandmother, after her first grandson was gunned down on Bethel Street, where there’s now a growing memorial that includes flowers, a Dallas Cowboys flag, and other items.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on June 15, the 27-year-old was found on the curb suffering from a gunshot wound. Haskins died from his injuries at the hospital.

“It’s a lot of murders going on and it’s not a good feeling to be in my shoes,” said Lafonn Haskins, the victim’s mother. “It’s a lot to process. His kids ask about him.”







Lafonn Haskins said her son leaves behind five children, ranging in age from one to six years old. She said she’s staying strong for the kids, but it’s been hard because they’re asking for their father.

“He loved his kids,” Lewis shared. “Everyday he would get pick them up and play with them, but now he’s not here to play with them.”

Detective Gary Bailey, a member of RPD’s Homicide Unit, has been working the case and believes someone knows where Jones is hiding.

“I think people know exactly where he is,” said Bailey. “Police need help from the community to solve these crimes and bring people in. It’s not fair to the remaining family members of the victims that do survive the crime to not have help from the public.”

Bailey said Jones was possibly seen in Henrico and southern Virginia in June, days after the crime, but nothing recently.

Jones is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He’s 5’8 and 140 pounds with a last known Richmond address of 315 E. 12th Street. Police said he could be under the aliases of Tyquan, Bird or Youngin.

Haskins’ loved ones shared that the victim was starting his own janitorial business and was working to help others, especially younger children.

When asked if there was a message the family wanted to relay directly to Jones, the suspected killer, Lewis looked into the camera and said, “Sweetheart turn yourself in. You know what you did was wrong. You took away somebody that we loved and I know your mom loves you and she can’t enjoy you while you’re on the run, so give her some peace too. Turn yourself in.”

RPD has not released any new details about how the crime happened or what led up to the shooting, but the department along with Haskins’ family is asking for information from the public.

If you spot Jones, do not approach him, you’re asked to call authorities immediately. Anyone can call Richmond Police, Crime Stoppers, Detective Bailey at 804-646-6743, or the U.S Marshals Office at 804-337-0399.