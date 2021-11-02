Richmond man sentenced in multi-state anabolic steroid trafficking network

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Richmond has been senteced in a multi-state anabolic steroid conspiracy.

46-year-old Clyde Edward Peele was one of six members of the trafficking network led by 37-year-old Michael Steven Lambert.

According to court documents, Lambert and the five other members of the conspiracy manufactured and distributed anabolic steroids to customers across the country starting in 2018.

Officials say the members also worked together to hide and launder the proceeds of their illegal activities.

Lambert and his wife, 32-year-old Laura Lambert, operated from their home in Wilson County. The couple used raw materials received from China to manufacture liquid and pill-form steroids for wholesale distribution.

Using false names and identity information, encrypted messaging platforms, and crypto-currency accounts, the group advertised the products on various underground internet forums and shipped them thoughout the country.

In 2018, North Carolina authorities arrested and charged Lambert with possession of anabolic steroids with the intent to distribute. He was convicted and ordered to serve an active sentence in 2019.



Rather than turn himself in to serve the sentence, officials say Lambert adopted a new identity and moved the operation to Pennsylvania.

In 2020, Lambert and his wife rented a home in Surry County where they built another anabolic steroid distribution operation.

Officials say Peele worked for Lambert several days a week pressing powders into pills and shipping products across the country. To avoid detection, Peele shipped packages using false names and from various postal branches in Surry County and Richmond.

Erik Eckert, 35, of Jacksonville, Florida, a Petty Officer with the U.S. Navy, and Hamdy Sayed, 37, of Katy, Texas, each received wholesale quantities of anabolic steroids from Lambert’s trafficking network and sold the steroids to others.

Sayed also assisted the organization by collecting drug proceeds and funneling them through various cryptocurrency accounts and us drug proceeds to purchase luxury vehicles for the Lamberts to drive.

In total, Lambert manufactured and distributed tens of thousands of steroid units and admitted that he earned well over a million dollars in gross drug proceeds over the course of approximately two and a half years.

On Tuesday, Peele was sentenced to 5 years in prison for his role in the conspiracy. On September 7, Morin was sentenced to 18 months in prison for his role in the conspiracy. On September 23, Laura Lambert and Sayed were sentenced to 18 months and 3 months in prison respectively for their roles in the conspiracy. On October 12, Eckert was sentenced to time served, or approximately three months, in prison for his role in the conspiracy. Additionally, as a result of his involvement in this conspiracy, he will be discharged from the U.S. Navy.

On October 22 Lambert was sentenced to nine years in prison for his role in the conspiracy.