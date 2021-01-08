Richmond Food Truck Association President resigns following participation in U.S. Capitol riot

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Billy Metzger, president of the Richmond Food Truck Association, has resigned after participating in violent protests at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

The RFTA released a statement on Facebook condemning Metzger and said he made an “irresponsible decision” that contradicts the values and beliefs of the association.

The association goes on to say that Metzger’s unilateral decision could have potentially compromised the business of over fifty food truck operators.

The remaining members of RFTA demanded and received Metzger’s resignation. They also asked that food trucks Billy and Curbside Creations discontinue their RFTA membership.

“The members of the RFTA wish to make it clear that the participation in, and support of, violations of our laws, acts of hatred, and acts of sedition, are not acceptable and will not be tolerated by the RFTA. The members of the RFTA stand for a society of justice, equality, and transparency as to our operations and the standards to which we hold our leadership and members,” RFTA wrote in their post.