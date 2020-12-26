Richmond FBI looking for help with three cold cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Richmond branch is looking for the public’s help solving three unsolved cases.

The first case is an ongoing search for Stephanie Collette “Cherry” Wallace, a Richmond woman who has been missing since Jan. 9 2005. Wallace attended a Narcotics Anonymous conference in Hampton the day she went missing. She was last seen back in Richmond in the 3100 block of 5th Avenue. Wallace told family members via voicemail that she had made it home.

Wallace was 45 at the time of her disappearance and was described as a 5-foot-5 Black woman with black hair and brown eyes.

#ICYMI ViCAP Alert! Missing Person – Stephanie Collette "Cherry" Wallace. Missing since January 9, 2005, from Richmond, VA. Ms. Wallace had just returned to Richmond after attending a Narcotics Anonymous conference in Hampton, VA (1/7-9/2005). @RichmondPolice @ATFWashington pic.twitter.com/oKZTbtpzMK — FBI Richmond (@FBIRichmond) December 26, 2020

They are also looking to solve the case of a man missing since April 8, 2011. Robert Lee Hourihan was last seen at a grocery store in Palmyra. His vehicle was located in Maryland in May but he was never found. Hourihan was 33 years old when he disappeared. He is described as a 200 to 250 pound white man ranging somewhere between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-11 in height. He has red hair and blue eyes.

#ICYMI ViCAP Alert! Missing Person – Robert Lee Hourihan. Missing since April 8, 2011, from Palmyra, Virginia. Mr. Hourihan disappeared after visiting a grocery story in Palmyra. His 2004 white Chevrolet Cavalier was located in LaPlata, Maryland on May 28, 2011. @FluvannaCounty pic.twitter.com/TIaGPG8LFq — FBI Richmond (@FBIRichmond) December 26, 2020

The last unsolved case is unidentified human remains found in Highland Springs on Jan. 28, 2014. The remains are believed to be a white or Latino male. The man was small in stature, the FBI believes he was 5-foot-3 at the most.

The remains were located near a vacant apartment. Some of the bones were found within layers of black trash bags underneath a futon mattress and fleece blanket. The victim’s skull was found separate.

#ICYMI ViCAP Alert! Unidentified human remains located in Highland Springs, VA on 1/28/2014. White or Hispanic/Latino male, small stature. Remains were found inside of four layers of tied black trash bags, underneath a futon mattress & "Sponge Bob" fleece blanket. @HenricoPolice pic.twitter.com/T34TC847Xl — FBI Richmond (@FBIRichmond) December 26, 2020

