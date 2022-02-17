Richmond elementary and contents insured for up to $17 million, temporary relocation spots up for review after fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools held a meeting Wednesday night to further discuss what’s next for the Fox Elementary School Community. The school burnt down on Friday night, shocking the community and leaving students without a place to learn.

Fox students are learning virtually for the next few weeks while the school district works to secure a temporary learning location where all of the students can continue learning together.

At the meeting, Superintendent Jason Kamras said Clark Springs Elementary has potential to be the next spot for students. The building is currently being used for storage. The school was closed in June 2014 but was temporarily used again 2015 when Elkhardt Middle School students were relocated due to mold issues.





They have also received offers from museums, places of worship and corporate spaces for the students to come learn there during the rebuild.

The insurance policy for the school building includes money for a temporary relocation.

According to Kamras, Fox Elementary School is insured for up to $13 million and the contents are insured for up to $4 million. The insurer is VACORP, the provider’s website states that it works with local government organizations.

The school district will work over the next three to four weeks to determine if the school will be built from the remaining shell or knocked over and built from scratch.

Kamras said he doesn’t know how much it will cost to rebuild on the site.

School Board Chair Dr. Shonda Harris-Muhammed said the board hasn’t discussed a potential new location or where students will learn in-person while the school is rebuilt.

The school district also addressed donations at the meeting, saying that they cannot take money from GoFundMe pages. All of the money must be donated through the RPS Education Foundation.