Richmond area community college wipes out students’ pandemic debt

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Students at Reynolds Community College will get some relief today, as nearly 500 of them have had their debt wiped out to the tune of about $400,000.

According to a press release from the community college, which operates four campuses in the greater Richmond area, the discharged debts were all incurred since the Spring 2020 term. The cash influx came thanks to the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), established as part of Pres. Joe Biden’s CARES Act, passed earlier this year.

“Reynolds is committed to removing as many barriers as possible and we know that the financial challenges faced by many of our students is one that can derail their education and future,” said Dr. Terricita Sass, Vice President of Enrollment Management and Student Success.

Full-time students at Reynolds typically pay around $2,000 a semester, and many students come from low-income backgrounds. According to the college, they’ve “extinguished” all financial holds for students who enrolled on or after March 13, 2020.

According to a representative of the college, enrollment in the 2019-2020 academic year, before the pandemic began, was 12,775.