Restaurant workers included in Phase 1b of Richmond and Henrico Health District vaccine plan

The health district is now vaccinating all of Phase 1a and Phase 1b

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are now vaccinating the rest of the people who qualify for Phase 1b.

RHHD Phase 1b prioritization includes frontline essential workers, which includes restaurant workers; people ages 65 or older; people ages 16 through 64 with a high-risk medical condition or disability; and people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps.

The health department said that as long as there is a high demand for COVID-19 vaccines, this is how vaccine supply will be divided each week: 50% seniors, 23% individuals with qualifying conditions or disabilities, 23% Phase 1b frontline essential workers, and 4% Phase 1a frontline essential workers and adults living in congregate settings.

RCHD said that each subset will be considered as a whole group instead of a phased approach. However, people within each group will be prioritized based on factors such as age, race, zip code and more.

“Our communities have been eagerly anticipating this COVID-19 vaccine,” Amy Popovich, nurse manager at Richmond and Henrico Health Districts said in a release. “This is momentous for us; we’re one step closer to having all of our communities vaccinated.”

The health district said they will begin scheduling appointments for vaccinations starting today, Monday, March 8.

Anyone interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine should pre-register with VDH at vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).