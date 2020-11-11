Report: Richmond Flying Squirrels, San Francisco Giants may part ways

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Flying Squirrels may be looking for a new major league partner.

The San Francisco Chronicle is reporting that the Richmond Flying Squirrels have been an affiliate of the San Francisco Giants since 2010.

But a report from the San Francisco Chronicle says that relationship could change.

With Minor League Baseball going through a shift, the Chronicle says the Squirrels and Augusta Greenjackets, the only two Giants affiliates east of Arizona, could be on the move.

The Chronicle’s story said Richmond and San Francisco “could part ways” and that the team was “poised to lose” Augusta.

The Flying Squirrels’ front office declined to comment when contacted on Tuesday.

