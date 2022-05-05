STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC/WAVY) — A man has died after an accident at the Amazon facility construction site in Stafford County.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to the site at 220 Centreport Parkway at around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4. When they arrived, they found a man in a heavily damaged utility task vehicle who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Brody Beverly of Richmond. It was determined after a preliminary investigation that an oversized off-road dump truck backed up over the UTV, killing Beverly.

Old Dominion University in Norfolk confirmed to WAVY News that Beverly graduated with a degree in civil engineering technology in 2020. The university expressed its deepest condolences to Beverly’s family and loved ones.

Brody Beverly was killed last night in an accident at an Amazon facility construction site in Stafford County. (Photo: Allison Castellano)

Detectives from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident with the assistance of the Traffic Safety Unit and Drone Team. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, was also called to the scene to investigate.