Supreme Court Building in Richmond evacuated after possible bomb threat, K9’s searched and found nothing

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY/WRIC) — A possible bomb threat was reported near the Virginia Supreme Court building in Richmond Friday.

Virginia Capitol Police said no explosive device was found by K-9 units in the Virginia Supreme Court Building.

This comes less than a week before Lobby Day in Virginia and the Presidential Inauguration. The City of Richmond declared a new State of Emergency on Monday after the FBI warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington D.C. in the days leading up to Inauguration Day.

At a news conference Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam discussed the security measures in place.

“If you’re planning to come here or up to Washington with ill intent, you need to turn around and go home. You are not welcome here and you are not welcome there,” Northam said.

A state official said Capitol Square has been closed until Jan. 21, in anticipation of possible unrest. Even so, security fencing is being put around the square along with other additional security precautions.

“We are taking the necessary measures to protect the people and property of our commonwealth,” he said.

Updates throughout the afternoon are below.

2:29 p.m. — Employees are being escorted back into the building. The sweep was negative though the investigation continues.

2:24 p.m. — Two K-9s have exited the VA Supreme Court building. Nothing found so far, according to Capitol Police. The investigation is still ongoing.

2:07 p.m. — Capitol Police say K-9 dogs are searching the Virginia Supreme Court building right now.

1:30 p.m. — Police are stopping traffic at the intersection of E. Franklin St and N. 8th St as well as other nearby streets downtown near the building.

1:27 p.m. — The Supreme Court Building at 100 N. 9th Street is being evacuated. People nearby are asked to avoid the area. Police are on the scene.

1:15 p.m. — Possible bomb threat reported. It was revealed later that an employee received phone call with someone referencing a possible bomb.

UPDATE via Capitol Police PIO:

—an employee received phone call at 1:15pm with someone referencing a possible bomb

—out of an abundance of caution they cleared the building

—sweep was negative though the investigation continues

—employees being escorted back into building — Jackie DeFusco (@Jackie8News) January 15, 2021

This is a breaking news story.