Protesters clash during ‘Trump Train’ event on Monument Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A political rally led to confrontation at the circle around the Robert E. Lee Monument on Sunday evening.

Around 4:18 p.m. a woman at the circle reported to Richmond Police that she was pepper sprayed by an unknown person in a car. Moments before that, officers were called to Monument Avenue for a report that a unoccupied car was hit once by gunfire.

Police say no other injuries were reported to the department and they are investigating the assault.

Tensions sparked during Sunday’s “Trump Train” led by Mike Dickinson, current Richmond City Council candidate. The mobile rally started in Henrico County at the Mission BBQ restaurant at 2 p.m.

The event led Trump supporters from the county into the city of Richmond.

RPD blocked off the area surrounding the monument around 6:30 p.m. As of 7:15 p.m. the police presence has dispersed.

Tensions subsided later in the evening, around 6:45 p.m. an 8News reporter saw no large crowds or altercations.

Tire tracks can be seen in the median of Monument Avenue. Richmond Police say some of the cars crossed grassy medians near the area, leaving the roadway.

(Photo courtesy: WRIC)

There are a few damaged Trump campaign signs and flags on Monument Avenue.

(Photo courtesy: WRIC)

Richmond Police say the intersection at Monument Ave and Meadow St, Monument Ave. and Lombardy St., Park Ave, and Allen Ave, West Grace St. and Allen Ave are closed to traffic until further notice.

Anyone with information about injuries or anyone who has video or photos of the cars or individuals involved in any assault is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

