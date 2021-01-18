PHOTOS: Lobby Day in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly two decades after the first Lobby Day event was held by the Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL), car caravans are expected to leave from at least 12 localities across Virginia and converge in Richmond throughout the day Monday.

Since Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in 2002, VCDL has come to the commonwealth’s capital to advocate for gun rights. According to the group’s website, between 30,000 and 70,000 people attended Lobby Day in Richmond in 2019. The demonstration remained peaceful.