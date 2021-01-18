Skip to content
PHOTOS: Lobby Day in Richmond
Richmond
by:
Keyris Manzanares
Posted:
Jan 18, 2021 / 05:04 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 18, 2021 / 05:04 PM EST
Truck with “Don’t tread on me” flags waits at red light on West Broad Street on Lobby Day in Richmond. (Photo: 8News Content Producer Emma North)
The group had peaceful demonstrations near the Science Museum where the Virginia General Assembly convened. While there was sporadic activity in the early afternoon, the amount of people who came nothing like what the city has seen in years past. (Photo: Digital MMJ Olivia Jaquith)
A trailer decorated for the Virginia Citizens Defense League’s Lobby Day caravan. (Photo: Digital MMJ Olivia Jaquith)
Small crowds of Virginia Citizens Defense League activists, media and a heavy police presence. Some activists we spoke to say the amount of security today protecting the Capitol is “overboard.” (Photo: Sabrina Shutters)
Small crowds of Virginia Citizens Defense League activists, media and a heavy police presence. Some activists we spoke to say the amount of security today protecting the Capitol is “overboard.” (Photo: Sabrina Shutters)
Caravan heading toward West Broad Street on Lobby Day in Richmond, Virginia on January 18, 2021. (Photo: Digital MMJ Olivia Jaquith)
VDOT trucks blocking roads downtown as Lobby Day is underway. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)
Roads around Capitol Square grounds blocked off as Richmond anticipates possible demonstrations on Lobby Day. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)
Richmond Police officers monitoring the area Monday morning on Lobby Day. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)
VDOT trucks block roads downtown to keep people out of Capitol Square on Lobby Day. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)
Local authorities are on high alert on Lobby Day due to possible threats. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)
Richmond police patrol at Lobby Day downtown on Monday, January 18, 2021. (Photo: 8News Photographer Howie Williams)
Authorities put up barriers around Capitol Square to prevent people from gathering inside. (Photo: 8News Reporter Autumn Childress)
Signs reminding people that firearms are banned in Richmond went up last week ahead of Lobby Day. (Photo: 8News Reporter Autumn Childress)
Police increase downtown as Lobby Day is underway in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)
