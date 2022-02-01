Pedestal removal of Stonewall Jackson, other confederate monuments to begin this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond is beginning the process of removing the pedestals that previously held the monuments of the Confederacy.

The city has contracted with Team Henry Enterprises to dismantle and transport the pedestals to storage.

The pedestals included in the contract are Matthew F. Maury, Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, Jefferson Davis, J.E.B. Stuart and Confederate Soldiers and Sailors and the Confederate Cannon.

The code of the Commonwealth of Virginia (15.2-1812. Memorials for war veterans) gives governing bodies the authority to determine the final disposition of publicly-owned monuments or memorials for war veterans.

The A.P. Hill statue and pedestal are also in the contract, including the removal of the cast iron monument and stone pedestal with all associated materials, according to the city.

The City of Richmond will coordinate the chain of custody for the burial site and remains of A.P. Hill and the required permitting with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

The city said the work could last as long as two months, depending on the details of the A.P. Hill removal.

Per the City of Richmond: “The contract was awarded to the firm that met all requirements while offering the lowest cost to the city: Team Henry Enterprises at $1,495,998. For the pedestal materials to be stored correctly, they need to be placed on plastic pallets rather than wood ones. To accommodate this change, the city issued a change order and increased the size of the contract by $67,965.17, totaling $1,563,963.17.”

“All dismantled pedestal materials will be appropriately documented and stored in a secure location. They will be given to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia along with the statues, according to the decision of Richmond City Council on Monday, January 24. Pedestal removals will be accompanied by streetscaping and landscaping efforts by the city administration according to approved plans, which may require traffic detouring.”