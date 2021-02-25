Pamunkey Indian Tribe proposes minority owned, Virginia based casino for Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Pamunkey Indian Tribe is joining the competition to build and operate Richmond’s first resort casino. The tribe’s casino would be under full minority ownership and be completely Virginia-based.

The tribe’s proposal includes a 300-room hotel with a spa, fitness center and rooftop pool. Dining options range from fast casual to fine dining.

The casino itself would have 75 table games, 2,000 slot machines and a sports book. The Pamunkey Indian Tribe anticipates 5.3 million visits each year and expects about 67% of people to be visiting from out of town.

The project would cost $350 million and is planned for the area south of the Bells Road Interstate 95 exit on Commerce Road. The resort and casino would take up 24.5 acres and be visible from the interstate. The tribe already owns the land after purchasing it in October 2019.

“The Tribe couldn’t be more excited about this proposal to bring world-class gaming and entertainment to Richmond,” said Robert Gray, Pamunkey Indian Tribe chief. “We are committed to the community and will reinvest into the City to make it even stronger. Our passion for lifting all communities stems from our own history of being denied opportunities. This isn’t just about gaming; it’s about making a better life for Richmonders through new career opportunities and by providing the resources to tackle the challenges facing the City.”

Part of the project’s goals is to lift “all communities.” In order to accomplish these goals the tribe plans to hire a 50% minority work force, with 90% of total employees coming from the Richmond region. In order to make this possible, the tribe plans to partner with workforce development organizations and historically Black colleges in Virginia during their recruitment process.

There will be 1,910 total employees needed to run the casino and resort. In addition to these jobs, there would be about 1,500 people hired to construct the project.

The Pamunkey tribe is also proposing building a $500-million resort casino in Norfolk.

