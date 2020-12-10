Pages of complaints against fertility doctor in Virginia who used his sperm to impregnate a patient

HENRICO, VA (WRIC-TV) – 8News has learned a fertility fraud case against a Glen Allen doctor has been resolved. In the meantime, 8News has also uncovered pages of complaints filed against Doctor Michael Kiken in Virginia.

The patient’s attorney Adam Wolf confirms to us, the case filed in a federal court in California has been resolved amicably between the parties. That’s all he said he could say in the matter.

Kiken who has been practicing in Virginia since 1998, admitted in court documents in the case that he inserted his own sperm into patient Katherine Richards without her knowledge. Richards fathered two children with him, without her knowledge.

“It’s unthinkable,” said Richards to 8News during our first report back in November.

Forty years ago, Richards and her husband were struggling to conceive. The California couple turned to the fertility doctor for help.

Kiken, who was then practicing out West, promised them an anonymous donor. In an interview last month with Wolf, he told 8News Kiken claimed it was anonymous, because it was anonymous to her.

“He has embraced his misconduct. It’s gross, it is disgusting and it is beyond the pale,” said Wolf.

Now 8News has learned through a Freedom Of Information Act request that the Virginia Department Of Corrections has “98 pages of complaints/grievances” regarding the doctor. Dr. Kiken signed a contract with the state agency back in 2014 to perform gynecological services on inmates at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland.

Virginia law allows the Department of Corrections to keep the details of those complaints secret. Dr. Kiken was still working at the prison until March of this year. Records show he decided “not to renew” his contract with the “on-going pandemic.”

However in an email to DOC he wrote, with an “effective vaccine,” he would reconsider. “Once COVID ended he would reconsider and potentially work for the State of Virginia again,” Wolf told us.

Online records with the Virginia Board of Medicine show Kiken still has an active license to practice in Virginia and there’s been no disciplinary action against the doctor. DOC documents show Dr. Kiken’s received more than half a million dollars over the last six years from the Commonwealth.

Our calls and emails to Dr. Kiken and his attorney were not returned.

The Virginia Board of Medicine would not confirm or deny complaints against the doctor. Virginia law requires that stay confidential.

