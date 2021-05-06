Over a year later, police say giant tire recycling plant fire in Richmond was arson

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Feb. 18, 2020 people all over Richmond looked up to see an enormous billowing cloud of black smoke. The smoke was coming from a significant fire at Materials Management & Recycling, a tire recycling plant on School Street in Richmond.

The Richmond Police Department has now confirmed the fire — that took at least 65 firefighters to control — was a case of arson.

No one was injured during the fire.

RPD says the investigation is ongoing and no information is available at this time about motive, circumstance or arrests.