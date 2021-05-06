Over a year later, police say giant tire recycling plant fire in Richmond was arson

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Feb. 18, 2020 people all over Richmond looked up to see an enormous billowing cloud of black smoke. The smoke was coming from a significant fire at Materials Management & Recycling, a tire recycling plant on School Street in Richmond.

The Richmond Police Department has now confirmed the fire — that took at least 65 firefighters to control — was a case of arson.

No one was injured during the fire.

RPD says the investigation is ongoing and no information is available at this time about motive, circumstance or arrests.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10