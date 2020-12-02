Northam’s participate in lighting ceremony of Virginia State Capitol Christmas tree at 5 p.m.

FILE – In this Sept. 1, 2020, file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam answers a reporter’s question during a news briefing in Richmond, Va. Members of anti-government paramilitary groups discussed kidnapping Virginia’s governor during a June meeting in Ohio, an FBI agent testified Tuesday, Oct. 13 during a court hearing in Michigan. Special Agent Richard Trask was part of the investigation that led to six men being arrested and charged last week with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam and First Lady Northam plan to participate in the annual lighting ceremony of the Virginia State Capitol Christmas tree Wednesday evening.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and this year’s tree is a 25 foot Norway Spruce donated by Claybrooke Farm in Mineral.

While the event is closed to the public as a result of COVID-19 restrictions, we will be streaming it live here.