Northam’s participate in lighting ceremony of Virginia State Capitol Christmas tree at 5 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam and First Lady Northam plan to participate in the annual lighting ceremony of the Virginia State Capitol Christmas tree Wednesday evening.
The event starts at 5 p.m. and this year’s tree is a 25 foot Norway Spruce donated by Claybrooke Farm in Mineral.
While the event is closed to the public as a result of COVID-19 restrictions, we will be streaming it live here.
