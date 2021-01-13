Northam to deliver 2021 State of the Commonwealth Address at 7 p.m.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol in Richmond, Va, Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is set to deliver his annual State of the Commonwealth Address before a virtual joint meeting of the General Assembly Wednesday evening.

The session is expected to begin January 13, at 7 p.m. and Northam will be speaking from the House Chamber of the Virginia State Capitol on the status and growth of the state throughout the last year.

Other key discussions Northam is expected to speak on include plans for this year’s legislative session as well as introducing legislation aimed at abolishing the death penalty and the legalization of marijuana sales.

Check back to tune in live at 7 p.m.

