Northam signs ‘Breonna’s Law’ making Virginia 3rd state to ban no-knock search warrants

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam ceremonially signed “Breonna’s Law” on Monday. This will make Virginia the third state to ban no-knock search warrants in response to Breonna Taylor’s death.

Virginia will be the third state in the country to ban this practice—and the first state to do so since the tragic death of Breonna Taylor, 26, who was killed in March during the execution of a no-knock search warrant in her Louisville, Kentucky home.

“Breonna’s Law” was sponsored by Delegate Lashrecse Aird and Senator Mamie Locke, which prohibits the use of no-knock search warrants in the Commonwealth.

Governor Northam also signed House Bill 5099 and Senate Bill 5030 this year.

The new laws will help advance police and criminal justice reform, including reducing the militarization of local policing, strengthening law enforcement training and the decertification process, and limiting the use of neck restraints.