Northam orders state flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of former Va. Delegate Robert S. Bloxom, Sr.

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia flags will fly at half-staff Thursday in respect and memory of former Virginia Delegate Robert S. Bloxom, Sr.

Governor Ralph Northam has ordered that the flag of the Commonwealth of Virginia be lowered at sunrise on Thursday, Dec. 31, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

In addition to the order over the state capitol in Richmond, the order extends to the City of Norfolk, the County of Accomack, and the County of Northampton.

Bloxom passed away at 83 on Sunday. He served 22 years in the General Assembly, was a long-time member of the House of Delegates, and became Virginia’s first-ever Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry.

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.