Northam: ‘One year ago today, Virginia confirmed its 1st case of COVID-19 at Fort Belvoir’

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — In a video tweet Sunday, Gov. Ralph Northam acknowledged that March 7 marks one year since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

“It has been a year filled with much loss, but Virginians have met every challenge with resilience and generosity. And today, we are seeing an ever-brighter light at the end of a long tunnel.”

Northam said that the Commonwealth has lost more than 9,000 Virginians to the disease. Many have also suffered losses including lost jobs, loss of security, and loss of income.

“For far too many people, life will never be the same again.”

Around 16 percent of Virginians have had their first shot and the state is exceeding its goal of administering 50,000 doses each day, Northam said.

“To every Virginian, I thank you for your hard work and sacrifice over this past year. And I encourage you to get vaccinated when your turn comes.”

“It’s been a long year, but the end of this pandemic is in sight. There is every reason to be hopeful that things are getting better, for all of us.”