Northam declares March 14 ‘Day of Prayer and Remembrance’ for Virginians lost to COVID-19, flags to be flown at half-staff

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam has declared Sunday to be a Day of Prayer and Remembrance in honor of Virginians who lost their lives to COVID-19.

Additionally, he has ordered Virginia flags to be lowered to half-staff on all state and local buildings from sunrise on Sunday, March 14, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

“Sunday marks one year since we first learned that a Virginian had died from COVID-19 in our Commonwealth,” said Northam.

The first positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Commonwealth of Virginia on March 7, 2020, and the first death was recorded on March 14, 2020.

As of March 12, about 9,961 people in Virginia have died from the virus.

Northam says, “Since then, more than 9,900 of our fellow Virginians have lost their lives to this disease, leaving behind families, friends, colleagues, and neighbors of all races, religions, and backgrounds. And while we cannot bring them back, we can honor their memories—and prevent more grief and loss—by working together to keep each other safe.”

A statement released by the governor’s office said the Executive Mansion in Richmond will be illuminated with an amber light from Sunday, March 14, until Sunday, March 21, to pay tribute to the thousands of Virginians lost to COVID-19.

“As we mourn, the First Lady and I are calling all Virginians to join us in prayer and remembrance of those who have been lost on Sunday. One year into this pandemic, we are seeing an ever-brighter light at the end of a long tunnel, and we can be hopeful that better days are ahead,” Northam continued.

Governor and First Lady Northam are inviting people across the Commonwealth to join in commemorating the lives lost by lighting their homes and businesses amber.

“While so much has changed over the past year, Virginians have continued to show strength and resilience, stepping up during this time of great need. We owe it to the victims of this virus and their loved ones to continue doing our part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 until this pandemic is behind us,” he said.

Delegate Delores McQuinn also introduced a resolution during the 2021 General Assembly session designating March 14, and in each succeeding year, as Victims of COVID-19 Remembrance Day in Virginia.

Read Governor Northam’s proclamation here. A video message from Governor Northam marking the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic can be found here.