Northam announces recipients of Governor’s Honor Awards

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol in Richmond, Va, Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam announced the recipients of the 2020 Governor’s Honor Awards during a virtual broadcast Wednesday.

The annual award program has 11 categories and recognizes state employees who have demonstrated exemplary service and commitment to the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“This has been a challenging year for everyone, but our state employees continue to reach beyond themselves to improve the lives of their fellow Virginians every day. Ensuring state government delivers high-quality services, and does so efficiently, largely depends on the hardworking, competent, and professional workforce that diligently responds to the needs of the people they serv,” said Northam.

During the virtual broadcast, the governor also recognized 39 state employees.

“I am pleased to recognize these outstanding individuals for demonstrating just how important and purpose-driven public service really is, and for making a difference in communities across our Commonwealth.”

Additionally, Secretary of Administration Keyanna Conner said:

“I am so proud of our state employees and their tremendous accomplishments,” said Secretary of Administration Keyanna Conner.

“These awards showcase the spirit of our employees, whether they are working as champions for change, providing innovative services, helping reduce the cost of government, or showing their commitment to our shared values of diversity, inclusion, and outreach to the communities we serve,” she continued.

A full list of award winners is available here.

