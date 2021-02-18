Nomination window open for Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam listens as he prepares to speak to a group of volunteers to distribute supplies at health equity community event Tuesday May 12, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — A statement from Governor Ralph Northam’s office Thursday says that the nomination window is open for the 2021 Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards.

The annual program recognizes the “outstanding contributions of individual volunteers and organizations across the Commonwealth.” The nomination period ends at 5 p.m. EST on Friday, April 23, 2021.

“Each year, we have the privilege of recognizing the individuals, families, and organizations that truly embody the spirit of our Commonwealth through their service and selfless work,” said Governor Northam.

One award is presented in each of the ten categories. Nomination forms must be submitted online and require two letters of support. Winners will be honored in May.

Categories for individual volunteers include youth, young adults, seniors, and adults.

Organizations can receive nominations in the categories of faith-based organizations, families that volunteer together, community organizations, small businesses, educational institutions, and corporations.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented tremendous challenges and millions of Virginians have responded by giving their time and talents to help meet the needs of their communities. These annual awards are an opportunity to show appreciation for our volunteers and highlight their tremendous contributions,” Northam said.

Questions about the program can be emailed to VirginiaServiceInfo@dss.virginia.gov.

