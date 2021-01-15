National Guard airmen assigned to Langley Air Force Base support inauguration efforts

Virginia National Guard Airmen assigned to the 192nd Security Forces Squadron, 192nd Wing stand guard at their post Jan. 9, 2021, in Washington, D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to the National Capital Region to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. Read more at https://go.usa.gov/xAQjM. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia National Guard (VNG) has about 2,400 personnel on the ground in Washington D.C., and some are local airmen out of Langley Air Force Base.

The airmen are assigned to the 192nd Wing with the Air National Guard.

Mission command headquarters for all of the Commonwealth’s guard personnel on-duty is being run by the VNG’s Staunton-based 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.

The 116th has units throughout Virginia from Staunton to Virginia Beach along I-64, from Danville to Lynchburg to Warrenton along Route 29, from Winchester to Pulaski along I-81, as well as Fredericksburg, Manassas, and Leesburg.

The VNG will have personnel on standby in Richmond over the weekend to respond if needed.

The majority of VNG personnel are providing security assistance, but additional personnel are providing communications, medical, chaplain, logistics, and public information support to troops, and to district and federal agencies through the U.S. Presidential Inauguration.