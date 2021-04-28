Family member identifies mother, 3-month-old killed in shooting on Midlothian Turnpike

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and the city’s Police Chief Gerald Smith held a news briefing Wednesday to provide an update on the mass shooting that happened Tuesday on the city’s southside.

Chief Smith said they have identified the 30-year-old woman who was killed during the shooting. Her 3-month-old daughter, who was also shot during the shooting, died at the hospital.

Wednesday afternoon police identified the victims as Sharnez Hill, 30 and her daughter, 3 months.

The adult victim’s cousin and pastor of Love Cathedral Community Church, Donte McCutchen, has identified the daughter as Neziah Hill.

McCutchen says that following the shooting, the mother was taken to Chippenham Hospital and her daughter was taken to VCU Medical Center.







Photos of Sharnez Hill, 30, and her 3-month-old Neziah Hill provided by Pastor Donte McCutchen.

A 29-year-old woman and two young girls, ages 11 and 15, are in stable condition.

According to Richmond Public Schools, the two girls were students in the school district. A representative tells 8News that “George Wythe High School and Westover Hills Elementary School are the two schools that have been most impacted by yesterday’s shooting.”

McCutchen says the 11-year-old who was injured is Sharnez Hill’s niece. He says he doesn’t know her name but that she is the daughter of Sharnez’s sister.

Mayor Stoney said this type of incident continues to happen in the city. He said Richmonders are now left to pick up the pieces.

“It’s a tragedy, when a mother and now a child is gone because of indiscrimate gunfire without any regard for human life in a neighborhood. This is where people live,” Mayor Stoney said.

Richmond police charged Donald Hemmings, 22, Shyheem Martin, 23 and Shamondrick Perry, 19, with conspiracy to commit murder, with additional charges pending.

Shyheem Martin (Photo: Richmond City Police)

Shamondrick Perry (Photo: Richmond City Police)

Donald Hemmings (Photo: Richmond City Police)

Chief Smith called the shooting a “very unfortunate incident,” saying that the gunmen opened fire into a “quad full of children” at The Belt Atlantic apartment complex on Midlothian Turnpike.

During Wednesday’s press briefing, Chief Smith said the five females were innocent bystanders who were outside enjoying the nice weather in a large courtyard when the shooting happened.

“Our detectives have reviewed multiple cameras that were out there at this apartment complex … we have multiple leads that we are following up on,” Chief Smith said.

Richmond Police recovered three types of guns at the scene, an assault rifle and two handguns. Chief Smith said detectives are making progress in this case.

“At this time we do not believe that they were the target of these shootings,” Chief Smith said.

Richmond Police officers responded to the mass shooting around 6:30 p.m. at the apartment complex which used to be called the Midlothian Village apartments.

Authorities believe the gunmen were targeting a single apartment but ended up striking two adult women, two teenage girls and a 3-month-old girl.

The 30-year-old woman was pronounced dead on Tuesday. The woman’s 3-month-old daughter was taken to the hospital in critical condition. During the briefing, Chief Smith said the baby had died.

City leaders are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling (804) 780-1000.





A shooting at The Belt Atlantic apartments on Midlothian Turnpike killed a woman and left several others injured including a baby that’s in critical condition. (Photo: 8News)

A shooting at The Belt Atlantic apartments on Midlothian Turnpike killed a woman and left several others injured including a baby that’s in critical condition. (Photo: 8News)

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW

PREVIOUS REPORTS

4/27/21: Shooting on Richmond’s Southside leaves one woman dead, four other people injured

4/27/21: Neighbor reacts to shooting on Richmond’s Southside after hearing “barrage of gunfire”

4/27/21: Mayor releases brief statement in wake of deadly shooting that left four others injured on Midlothian Turnpike