Monthly revenue report shows Virginia is on ‘sound financial footing’ despite pandemic, Northam says

FILE – In this Aug. 20, 2019, file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam delivers his budget update before a joint meeting of the House and Senate money committees at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Northam announced Monday, Dec. 9, that his budget proposal will include about $22 million for efforts to improve health outcomes for mothers and babies and reduce the racial disparity in the state’s maternal mortality rate. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday that the monthly revenue report for October shows that Virginia is remaining financially strong during the pandemic.

Northam says that General Fund revenues fell 2.7% in October with solid growth in sales and use taxes and recordation tax collections offsetting an expected decline in payroll withholding.

“This month’s revenue report shows that Virginia is on sound financial footing despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Northam. “We must stay focused on beating this virus first and foremost, so we can remain on a road to recovery and continue moving our Commonwealth forward.”

According to a statement released, regular monthly collections are due in withholding, sales taxes, and most minor sources. On a fiscal year-to-date basis, total revenue collections grew by 6.7%, ahead of the annual forecast of a 1.8% decrease.

“The drop in October revenues largely reflects an anticipated decline in payroll withholding,” said Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne. “Although October is not a significant month for revenue collections, this report confirms that Virginia continues to be on a prudent path of forecasting revenues and budgeting in these unique times.”

The statement also says that collections of payroll withholding taxes fell 4.6% in October, following a strong 11.4% gain in the previous month. Collections of sales and use taxes, reflecting September sales, rose 8.6% in October. Finally, collections of wills, suits, deeds, and contracts — mainly recordation tax collections — were $59.9 million in October, compared with $42.3 million in October of last year, a 41.5% increase.

On a year-to-date basis, total revenues are up 6.7% through October, although there was an annual decline predicted. Collections of payroll withholding taxes which make up 64% of General Fund revenues increased 0.4%, and sales tax collections which make up 16% of General Fund revenues increased 7.8%.

The Governor’s Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates (GACRE) will meet on November 23 to evaluate both the JABE economic recommendations and revenue collections through October. GACRE members’ recommendations will be incorporated into the General Fund revenue forecast to be released on December 16 when the Governor meets with the money committees of the General Assembly.

The full revenue report is available here and the full release can be read here.

Latest News