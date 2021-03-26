Missing 18-year-old Chesterfield girl found dead in Richmond

Jamia W. Porter, 18, was last seen by relatives when she was dropped off at her job in the 7000 block of Tim Price Way at about 12:30 p.m. on March 21.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An 18-year-old girl missing from Chesterfield was found dead in Richmond Friday, police said.

Chesterfield authorities had been searching for Jamia W. Porter after she was reported missing. Relatives said she was dropped off at her job in the 7000 block of Tim Price Way at about 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 21. When they returned to pick Porter up at 9 p.m. they couldn’t find her.

Porter’s death will be investigated by the Richmond Police Department. Chesterfield Police said foul play is not suspected.