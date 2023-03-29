RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mike Rhoades, head coach for the Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) men’s basketball team, is reportedly close to making a deal with Penn State University, according to ESPN sources.

According to ESPN, Penn State is awaiting board approval of the contract which is expected to come together later in the day. ESPN sources also claim Rhoades has not yet revealed his intentions to VCU officials.

Rhoades was hired as the VCU men’s head basketball coach in 2017. Two years later, he was named Coach of the Year by the Atlantic 10 Conference after leading the Rams to a conference regular season title. In 2021, Rhoades signed a two-year extension of his contract with VCU.

This year, Rhoades led his team to win the A-10 Championship against the Dayton Flyers and earned an automatic bid to the 2023 NCAA Tournament. VCU was eliminated by the Saint Mary’s Gaels in the tournament’s first round.