Lawmakers call for new investigation of Virginia Parole Board as more misconduct claims surface

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two Virginia lawmakers have called for another investigation into the state’s Parole Board, citing concerns over “serious” and “damaging allegations” of misconduct by the board in the handling of the release of a man convicted of killing a Richmond police officer in 1979.

Questions have emerged over the parole of Vincent Martin, who was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in the death of Richmond patrolman Michael P. Connors over four decades ago, and if the state’s watchdog agency removed damning findings from an investigation before releasing it last year.

A six-page report from the Office of the State Inspector General into the case of Martin found the board and its former chairwoman, Adrianne Bennett, had violated state law and its own procedures before Martin was paroled in June 2020.

An unredacted version of that report, shared by Republican lawmakers in August 2020, said the board ignored protocols and failed to reach out to Connors’ family or Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney in the required timeframe. GOP state legislators called on the entire Parole Board to resign in the aftermath.

A previously unseen 13-page report, first reported by WTVR and obtained by 8News, from the state’s inspector general revealed additional claims of wrongdoing by the board in Martin’s case. The 13-page report includes allegations that Bennett directed employees to falsify a report, was not impartial in Martin’s case and that current chairwoman Tonya Chapman allegedly violated state law prohibiting the destruction of records.

“On March 30, 2020, Former Chair Bennett requesting that a Hearing Examiner falsify a report as their own within Martin’s file,” the report obtained by 8News claimed. “Former Chair Bennett told at least one VPB employee that she was purposely going to release certain inmates, including Martin, at the end of her term to avoid the backlash that she knew these releases would cause.”

Bennett, who left the board in April and now serves as a Virginia Beach Circuit Court Judge, did not respond to 8News’ request seeking comment.

In a letter Wednesday to state Sen. John Edwards (D-Roanoke), the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, state Sens. John Bell (D-Loudoun) and Bryce Reeves (R-Spotsylvania) requested that a special select committee be established to look into the claims in the 13-page report.

“We believe that a clear and transparent investigation free of influence is critical to resolving this issue that surrounds the Virginia Parole Board,” the senators wrote.

The bipartisan effort from Bell and Reeves calls for the panel to have subpoena and investigative powers.

“How are the citizens of the commonwealth supposed to have any type of belief in our Parole Board when this cloud hangs over them about breaking the laws,” Reeves told 8News’ Jackie DeFusco in an interview Thursday.

On Wednesday, Chapman informed Gov. Ralph Northam in her own letter that she aimed to file a complaint against the state’s inspector general, Michael Westfall, and his office and requested her own investigation into OSIG’s probe and how the report made its way to the media.

“The alleged report was never provided to Secretary Brian Moran or me,” Chapman wrote. “If these allegations were posed and included in a report, I should have been advised of the allegations and provided an opportunity to defend the allegations.”

Chapman told 8News on Thursday that she could not comment as she has yet to see the allegations in the 13-page report.

When asked at a press conference Wednesday, Virginia’s Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security, Brian Moran, echoed what Chapman wrote and said he had not seen any such report. At this point, it appears as if the previously unreleased 13-page report has not been shared with Northam’s administration.

Rita Davis, the governor’s counsel, requested a copy from Westfall in a letter sent Wednesday but amended the request in a second letter Thursday to ask for all OSIG investigations and reports into the parole board. A spokeswoman for OSIG provided a statement on behalf of Westfall on Thursday identifying the 13-page report as a draft.

“OSIG has previously released accurate final reports regarding actions of the Virginia Parole Board to the Governor, General Assembly, news media and the public during the past eight months,” the statement read. “Recently, news media has presented purported draft OSIG reports regarding its investigation of the actions of the Virginia Parole Board. OSIG wants to emphasize that any draft OSIG report involving the Parole Board that was recently disclosed to the news media was released without the consent of OSIG. OSIG is taking appropriate action to identify the person(s) responsible for improperly disclosing such information.”

